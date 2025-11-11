Q&A with the Iraq Stock Exchange on Infrastructure Modernization with Nasdaq Eqlipse CSD

Infrastructure modernization is occurring across the capital markets spectrum. It’s not only trading technology, but also central securities depositories (CSD) platforms that are becoming more agile, innovative and resilient.

We recently sat down with Chairman Dhulfiqar Hafedh Jaber of the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) to learn more about their choice to upgrade post-trade infrastructure with Nasdaq Eqlipse CSD and how technology adoption positions their market ecosystem and investors for growth.

