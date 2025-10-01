The Main Street Capital Access Act: A Blueprint for Community Banking



Supervisory Modifications for Appropriate Risk-Based Testing: Provides targeted regulatory relief for well-managed and well-capitalized financial institutions with assets under $6 billion through alternating limited-scope examinations and combined examination options (safety/soundness, IT/cybersecurity and consumer compliance).

Tailored Regulation: Raises asset thresholds so fewer banks face the strictest rules. It boosts the Small Bank Holding Company threshold from $3 billion to $25 billion and raises the upper limit of banks eligible for the simple leverage ratio from $10 billion to $15 billion (and lowers the CBLR range to 6–8%). It also ties regulatory triggers (such as stress test or resolution requirements) to GDP growth, ensuring that the rules “grow” with the economy. Importantly, regulators are instructed to consider each institution’s actual risk profile and business model when issuing new rules or taking supervisory action.

Leverage Ratios: The legislation lowers the Community Bank Leverage Ratio (CBLR) for rural community banks to 7.5% and proposes a short-form call report for all banks eligible for the community bank leverage ratio.

Halting Uncertain Methods and Practices in Supervision: Requires the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC) to establish clear, objective criteria for CAMELS ratings, eliminating subjective examiner judgment, which has led to inconsistent ratings across similar institutions. The CAMELS (Capital Adequacy, Asset Quality, Management Capability, Earnings, Liquidity, Sensitivity to Market Risk) rating is a supervisory rating system originally developed in the U.S. to classify a bank's overall condition. It's applied to every bank and credit union in the U.S. and failed institutions are resolved through formal processes to protect depositors.

In summary, the Main Street Act is a sweeping community-bank reform bill that cuts red tape; it promotes de novo banks, tailors capital and exam rules to bank size, enforces quicker approvals and enhances funding options. Many provisions specifically target community banks’ concerns, such as easing capital and deposit rules for smaller lenders.

