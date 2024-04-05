News & Insights
Leading Asian Financial Institutions Leverage Adenza’s Platform to Opportunity to Accelerate their LIBOR Transitions
One of Thailand’s largest commercial banks, a top-tier private bank in India, and two regional banks in Korea have selected Adenza’s Calypso LIBOR solution to efficiently transition to the new global risk-free rates (RFR) benchmarked landscape.
Compelling event and decision drivers
Deeply entrenched in multiple lending and contractual market practices and systems globally, LIBOR’s demise created a pressing need for firms to solve many complex challenges arising from the ongoing transition to RFR-based policies and products. They must address impacted areas including: curve building, pricing and discounting, trade conversion, hybrid portfolios support, and the LIBOR fallback event.
The transition propelled firms to seek a modern, evolutive platform that would support RFR and the related end-to-end trade and valuation lifecycle.
Lacking perspective on the reform’s broad impacts on their lending, hedging, and risk activities and related data-management processes, systems, and policies, these banks recognized that piecemeal efforts were slowing their ability to meet looming milestones. They sought a fresh approach. In Adenza, they identified the most transparent, efficient path to swiftly establish a futureproofed single-platform solution to adopt RFR-based methodologies and successfully transition to the post-LIBOR world.
Adenza’s Calypso LIBOR Transition Solution
Our unique framework enables clients to assess, manage, and efficiently comply with the complex LIBOR transition across their trading, hedging, risk, and clearing operations – on a single powerful platform. The result of close collaboration with clients and other market participants, ours is one of the most comprehensive front-to-back solutions on offer. We fully support RFRbased products and related transition requirements spanning multiple functions: pricing to posttrade processing, risk management, treasury, margin and collateral management, clearing, and accounting. Our holistic solution provides clients with flexible capabilities and strategic values including:
The benefits
Empowered by our solution’s distinctive preparation approach, clients gain a holistic view of the implications of this complex reform. They have the tools they need to develop an informed strategy and reduce uncertainties, risks, and costs surrounding the transition. With Adenza, clients are able to:
- Accelerate LIBOR transition paths
- Replace unscalable workarounds
- Meet internal, local, and global regulatory deadlines
- Strategically streamline, consolidate, and modernize front-to-back across multiple functions
Investing in Adenza (now Calypso and AxiomSL combined) gives firms the strategic foundation they need to futureproof their resilience to evolving market, technology, and regulatory changes.
