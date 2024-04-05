Leading Asian Financial Institutions Leverage Adenza’s Platform to Opportunity to Accelerate their LIBOR Transitions

Deeply entrenched in multiple lending and contractual market practices and systems globally, LIBOR’s demise created a pressing need for firms to solve many complex challenges arising from the ongoing transition to RFR-based policies and products. They must address impacted areas including: curve building, pricing and discounting, trade conversion, hybrid portfolios support, and the LIBOR fallback event.

The transition propelled firms to seek a modern, evolutive platform that would support RFR and the related end-to-end trade and valuation lifecycle.

Lacking perspective on the reform’s broad impacts on their lending, hedging, and risk activities and related data-management processes, systems, and policies, these banks recognized that piecemeal efforts were slowing their ability to meet looming milestones. They sought a fresh approach. In Adenza, they identified the most transparent, efficient path to swiftly establish a futureproofed single-platform solution to adopt RFR-based methodologies and successfully transition to the post-LIBOR world.