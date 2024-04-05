How Market Operators Should Approach Innovation

Key Takeaways
- Market operators are driving modernization by proactively updating their infrastructure to stay competitive and relevant.
- By leveraging common market infrastructure and third-party investments, operators can enhance their platform capabilities and create a cycle of investment and returns.
- Comprehensive modernization involves upgrading technology stacks and fostering a culture of continuous innovation and agility to ensure long-term resilience and competitiveness.
Aging market platforms—built decades ago for different market realities—simply cannot meet today's demands for resilience, efficiency and innovation. With global markets increasingly experiencing extreme volume and volatility events, one thing is clear: the status quo for global market infrastructure is not sustainable.
Prudence Has Led to Technological Inertia
Market operators have long approached technology transformation with caution, and for good reason; the critical nature of market infrastructure demands thorough risk management and meticulous planning. However, that prudent approach has, in many cases, evolved into inertia and given rise to a significant amount of technological debt. In recent years this has been exacerbated as organizations reacted to the global pandemic by pivoting their technology investments to ensure they could maintain operations while working from home, further moving resources away from central modernization programs.
Today’s market operators are faced with flipping the script, embracing innovation not just as a response to challenges but and as a proactive strategy to secure future resilience and growth. However, mobilizing an organization to invest in market infrastructure modernization is no small feat. In dynamic times it requires a fundamental shift in how market operators approach investment and transformation programs, all while meeting the demands of maintaining critical business operations.
Supporting Teams Through Technology and Service Models
Ongoing maintenance consumes a substantial portion of budgets and constrains investment in innovation. Meanwhile, finance teams are focused on Return on Invested Capital metrics and risk failing to attach sufficient value to the long-term benefits of modernization.
Market operators are starting to reassess the way they upgrade their aging architecture. They're moving away from the traditional capital expenditure model which forces them to make substantial upfront investments in systems that rapidly depreciate—both financially and technologically.
We are increasingly seeing client demand shift towards a services-deployment model, where operators look to third-party technology providers to be responsible for many aspects of their operational heavy lifting, such as ongoing platform maintenance. This approach allows market operators to free up management time to drive strategic growth by staying focused on their core competences and growth-driven capital allocation. It also ensures internal teams can remain focused on advancing innovation and maintaining the long-term competitiveness of the business.
This demands a comprehensive approach to modernization, not only upgrading technology stacks but simultaneously fostering an internal culture of continuous innovation and agility.
Communicating this value proposition and involving members in the
planning process—perhaps through phased implementations,
comprehensive testing environments and specialized support resources—
can transform potential resistance into collaborative partnership.
The most successful infrastructure enhancements create virtuous cycles where initial member investments yield exponential returns through resilient, competitive and innovative market ecosystems that benefit all participants. For example, the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) recently promoted the adoption of Nasdaq’s risk and surveillance platforms within its member community to help strengthen market-wide resilience and integrity, with consistent infrastructure operated throughout its market ecosystem.
As the competitive dynamic for international marketplaces becomes more intense, market operators are increasingly going a step further and driving modernization across their wider ecosystem. The evolution of market infrastructure is not just about keeping pace with change; it's about leading it. Those who recognize and act on this opportunity will redefine the future of financial markets, ensuring they remain competitive and relevant in a rapidly evolving landscape.
Discover How Nasdaq Financial Technology Empowers Over 3,800 Leading Finance Organizations
We are committed to helping market operators and participants overcome infrastructure, operational and regulatory challenges. Our solutions empower you to focus on your core competencies, driving market growth and progress.
Jump to Topic
Recommended For You
Modernizing Financial Markets: Best Practices for Market Operators to Balance Resilience, Scale and Growth
Get started with Nasdaq
Get In Touch
Complete this form to get in touch with our team.
We've received your information.
Someone from our team will contact you soon.