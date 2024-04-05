How Market Operators Should Approach Innovation



Ongoing maintenance consumes a substantial portion of budgets and constrains investment in innovation. Meanwhile, finance teams are focused on Return on Invested Capital metrics and risk failing to attach sufficient value to the long-term benefits of modernization.

Market operators are starting to reassess the way they upgrade their aging architecture. They're moving away from the traditional capital expenditure model which forces them to make substantial upfront investments in systems that rapidly depreciate—both financially and technologically.

We are increasingly seeing client demand shift towards a services-deployment model, where operators look to third-party technology providers to be responsible for many aspects of their operational heavy lifting, such as ongoing platform maintenance. This approach allows market operators to free up management time to drive strategic growth by staying focused on their core competences and growth-driven capital allocation. It also ensures internal teams can remain focused on advancing innovation and maintaining the long-term competitiveness of the business.

This demands a comprehensive approach to modernization, not only upgrading technology stacks but simultaneously fostering an internal culture of continuous innovation and agility.

Communicating this value proposition and involving members in the

planning process—perhaps through phased implementations,

comprehensive testing environments and specialized support resources—

can transform potential resistance into collaborative partnership.



The most successful infrastructure enhancements create virtuous cycles where initial member investments yield exponential returns through resilient, competitive and innovative market ecosystems that benefit all participants. For example, the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) recently promoted the adoption of Nasdaq’s risk and surveillance platforms within its member community to help strengthen market-wide resilience and integrity, with consistent infrastructure operated throughout its market ecosystem.

As the competitive dynamic for international marketplaces becomes more intense, market operators are increasingly going a step further and driving modernization across their wider ecosystem. The evolution of market infrastructure is not just about keeping pace with change; it's about leading it. Those who recognize and act on this opportunity will redefine the future of financial markets, ensuring they remain competitive and relevant in a rapidly evolving landscape.

