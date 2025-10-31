Embracing Global Trading Hours: How 23/5 and 24/7 Are Reshaping Market Infrastructure and Trading Technology Needs

Traditional exchanges and venues are increasingly considering further expansion of trading hours to align with overarching market and investor trends. With 24-hour trading already available for cryptocurrencies and forex markets, the world’s biggest markets are announcing plans to support trading operations around the clock (or very nearly to it). Nasdaq has introduced its own initiative to support 23/5 operations.

As the financial industry prepares for a new era of continuous market access, modernizing market infrastructure becomes a strategic imperative. Around-the-clock trading brings a new set of operational considerations and impacts to the entire trading ecosystem. The question facing exchanges is how can they modernize their infrastructure to meet the demands of an always-on economy without compromising resilience and performance?

This article explores the drivers behind 24-hour trading, the challenges it presents and the critical role of trading technology and market infrastructure in enabling resilient, scalable, efficient and trusted markets.

