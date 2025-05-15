Effective Strategies for Mid-Sized Banks to Manage Regulatory Changes



Regulatory reporting encompasses the mandatory submission of financial data, risk metrics and compliance documentation to federal and state regulators. For mid-sized banks, often referred to as mid-market banks—typically defined as institutions with assets between $10 billion and $100 billion—these requirements span multiple agencies including the Federal Reserve, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and state banking departments.

The reports which mid-market banks are required to submit include: