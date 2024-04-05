Common Data Platform: The Granular Data Reporting Journey for Financial Institutions in Japan

The shift toward Granular Data Reporting (GDR), both in Asia Pacific and globally, marks a major evolution in financial regulation emphasizing data-driven oversight and transparency. Jurisdictions are currently at different stages of adoption, moving from aggregated form-based to granular reporting.

While challenges exist, early adopters highlight the value of strategic planning, technology investment and collaboration. In applying best practices, regulators and financial institutions can reduce risk and unlock benefits including improved surveillance, compliance and operational efficiency.