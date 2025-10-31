The Future of Trading Is Always On: Why Market Infrastructure Must Lead the Way

Capital markets are at an inflection point as the next generation of markets takes shape. One of the biggest change drivers here is the momentum for continuous trading hours — whether 23 hours or 24 hours a day, five days or seven days a week. Expectations for always-on (or very nearly always-on) markets are increasingly shaping the financial landscape and its intricate ecosystems.

As exchanges announce plans to expand trading hours, including Nasdaq’s Global Trading Hours initiative, they must address a number of operational, strategic and infrastructure-related considerations. The question isn’t if this transformation will happen, but how prepared are we to lead it? Increasingly, the answer is found in technology and trading platforms that can offer the requisite performance, scale, efficiency, integrity and resilience.

I explore these trends in a new white paper for Nasdaq and dive further in the article below.

