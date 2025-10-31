The Future of Trading Is Always On: Why Market Infrastructure Must Lead the Way

Key Insights
- Support for continuous trading hours is growing, driven by global investor expectations and digital‑first behaviors.
- Modern infrastructure is critical, requiring cloud scalability, low‑latency engines, and real‑time risk and surveillance.
- Operational and cultural shifts are needed, including updated workforce models, governance and ecosystem collaboration.
- Next‑gen, always-on markets will rely on interoperability, phased rollout models and data as a core competitive edge.
Capital markets are at an inflection point as the next generation of markets takes shape. One of the biggest change drivers here is the momentum for continuous trading hours — whether 23 hours or 24 hours a day, five days or seven days a week. Expectations for always-on (or very nearly always-on) markets are increasingly shaping the financial landscape and its intricate ecosystems.
As exchanges announce plans to expand trading hours, including Nasdaq’s Global Trading Hours initiative, they must address a number of operational, strategic and infrastructure-related considerations. The question isn’t if this transformation will happen, but how prepared are we to lead it? Increasingly, the answer is found in technology and trading platforms that can offer the requisite performance, scale, efficiency, integrity and resilience.
What is Behind the Shift?
Several forces have converged to make continuous trading hours the priority it is today. Investor behaviors have changed irreversibly. Retail participants expect the same flexibility they experience in digital services. Global capital flows demand real-time access across time zones. And crypto markets have set a new benchmark for accessibility.
For those reasons, it’s clear why market participants are clamoring for globally aligned trading hours. But what do traditional exchanges stand to gain and why have they embraced the tidal shift?
By supporting 24-hour trading, markets can expand international investor access as well as increase participation from audiences around the world and in domestic markets. Exchanges may also differentiate themselves from competitors and unlock new opportunities for revenue growth by being first movers. Furthermore, established exchanges are in an ideal position to lead the transition by leveraging their trusted markets, scale and existing regulatory frameworks
The Infrastructure Imperative
While 24-hour trading offers advantages, it can also introduce complexity if not comprehensively planned for. Continuous trading operations will bring new and heightened requirements of operations, risk management and resilience.
At its foundation, this starts with infrastructure. Aged or underinvested systems built for batch processing and guaranteed downtime may be pushed to their limits amid the transition. Modernization is no longer optional; it’s existential. Exchanges must consider how they invest in:
- Cloud-enabled platforms for scalability and resilience
- High-performance matching engines capable of ultra-low latency and automated failover
- Real-time risk management and surveillance that can be powered by AI
- Data architectures that assure quality, access, analytics and reporting
- Continuous innovation that seamlessly keeps pace with change
- Deployment models that optimize costs, maintenance and upgrading
Opinion: What Exchanges Must Do to Prepare
The rise of global trading hours represents much more than the next incremental change. It’s a redefinition of market operations that requires proactive planning to address ecosystem disruption, risk management and model sustainability.
- Prime the technology foundation. The right trading platform is the key to supporting extended hours. Accelerated change (like 24/7 trading) requires automation, scalable operations, adaptability, flexibility and agility with robust resilience. These capabilities are increasingly seen as table stakes to modern markets. This puts emphasis on modernized systems that can offer APIs, standards, connectivity and modularity.
- Engage within the organization. Continuous trading will create new internal demands that may not get the headlines of market impacts. Talent management will become even more important as workforce models and organizational culture shift. Exchanges must prioritize talent strategies that gain buy-in while preventing burnout. Governance and compliance frameworks will also factor in.
- Collaborate with the ecosystem. Regulators, post-trade infrastructures, market participants, client communities, cloud providers and technology partners must be engaged early and often.
Predictions for Next-Gen Markets
The next era of markets will offer opportunities for exchanges to lead through operations, standards and technology. Here’s what to look for as continuous markets become the new normal:
- Hybrid adoption models will usher in change. Phased rollouts (i.e., overnight sessions for select asset classes) will enable stepwise evolution before full 24-hour coverage.
- AI-driven oversight will be necessary. Surveillance will continually shift from manual monitoring to automated, intelligent systems that preserve human attention and intervention for the most important tasks.
- Global interoperability will accelerate. Exchanges will collaborate to harmonize standards, creating a more integrated trading ecosystem.
- Data will become the new competitive edge. Real-time analytics and predictive modeling will separate leaders from laggards.
Actionable Takeaways for Leaders
Exchanges planning a transition should take a holistic approach and think through the following at a baseline:
- Audit the technology stack. Identify legacy bottlenecks that may impede real-time processing; identify areas for modernization.
- Assess cloud migration. Cloud-enabled infrastructure will become more and more critical; assess whether to enhance an ongoing migration with managed services, for example, or the benefits of a cloud-enabled data lake.
- Invest in AI and advanced analytics. These capabilities will be prerequisites for surveillance, risk management and operational insights.
- Engage stakeholders early and often. Partners must be part of the transformation journey.
- Champion cultural change. Prepare your teams for new operating models and continuous improvement.
Bottom line: The future of trading is always on. Exchanges that modernize infrastructure now will not only meet the demands of an always-on economy—they will define the next generation of capital markets.
