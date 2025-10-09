2025 Nasdaq Global Compliance Survey: Greatest Challenges and Compliance’s Seat at the Table

Historically viewed as a back-office function, compliance was once focused primarily on record keeping and regulatory reporting, operating behind the scenes with limited influence on strategic, enterprise-level decision-making. Today, compliance is no longer just a back-office function.

Conducted between May and July 2025, Nasdaq’s 10th annual Global Compliance Survey revealed that compliance teams are now central to enterprise decision-making, but face significant operational hurdles. Key findings revealed how compliance professionals viewed their function’s influence on the organization, as well as their three most-cited challenges, which suggest a sector that desires innovation but is mired in meeting regulatory requirements.