News & Insights

Stocks

UP Fintech Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results

November 12, 2024 — 11:49 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Up Fintech Holding ( (TIGR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Up Fintech Holding presented to its investors.

UP Fintech Holding Limited is a leading online brokerage firm that specializes in providing global investors with the ability to trade equities and other financial instruments across multiple exchanges worldwide. With its proprietary mobile and online platform, the company offers a comprehensive range of brokerage and value-added services.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2024, UP Fintech reported a remarkable financial performance, highlighted by record revenues and significant growth in net income. The company achieved total revenues of $101.1 million, marking a 44.1% year-over-year increase, while net income attributable to ordinary shareholders surged by 34.0% to $17.8 million.

Key financial metrics revealed that UP Fintech experienced a 115.9% year-over-year increase in total account balances, reaching $40.8 billion. The company added 50,500 new customers with deposits in the third quarter alone, significantly boosting its client base. Additionally, UP Fintech expanded its offerings by launching new products like Hong Kong stock option trading and the Tiger Boss debit card.

The company’s strategic initiatives in the corporate sector also showed positive results, with UP Fintech underwriting 13 IPOs in the U.S. and Hong Kong. The platform’s diverse product suite and enhanced user experience continue to drive customer growth and engagement.

Looking ahead, UP Fintech’s management remains optimistic, focusing on expanding its product offerings and enhancing the user experience to sustain growth and increase market presence in the coming quarters.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TIGR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.