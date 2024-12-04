News & Insights

Fintech Asia Secures Loan for Strategic Acquisition

December 04, 2024 — 03:17 am EST

Fintech Asia Limited (GB:FINA) has released an update.

Fintech Asia Limited has secured a £2 million convertible loan to support its acquisition of InvesCore Financial Group and facilitate its return to trading on the London Stock Exchange. This strategic move is part of a planned reverse takeover, aiming to expand Fintech Asia’s presence in the financial technology sector. The loan, repayable by December 2025, comes with a fixed interest rate and offers the noteholder the option to convert it into shares.

