Fintech Asia Secures Loan for Strategic Acquisition

Fintech Asia Limited has secured a £2 million convertible loan to support its acquisition of InvesCore Financial Group and facilitate its return to trading on the London Stock Exchange. This strategic move is part of a planned reverse takeover, aiming to expand Fintech Asia’s presence in the financial technology sector. The loan, repayable by December 2025, comes with a fixed interest rate and offers the noteholder the option to convert it into shares.

