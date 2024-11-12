Finsbury Growth’s Insider Share Acquisition by Director

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

James Ashton, a Non-executive Director at Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC, has acquired 19 ordinary shares through dividend reinvestment at a price of 852 pence per share. The transaction was conducted on November 11, 2024, on the London Stock Exchange, reflecting a strategic move by company insiders amidst market dynamics.

