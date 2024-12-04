News & Insights

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s Mixed Performance in 2024

December 04, 2024

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC reported an 8.2% increase in net asset value per share for the year ending September 2024, though it underperformed its FTSE All-Share Index benchmark which saw a 13.4% return. The company faced a challenging year with a share price total return of 3.4% and a widened discount to NAV, but maintained investor support for its concentrated investment strategy. Despite recent underperformance, the trust increased its dividends by 3.2% to 19.6p per share.

