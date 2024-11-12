Finsbury Growth & Income Trust: Director’s Share Acquisition

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

Pars Purewal, a Non-executive Director at Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC, has acquired 223 ordinary shares as part of a dividend reinvestment plan. The shares were purchased at a price of 855.5558 pence each on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction highlights ongoing investment activities by company executives, offering insights into leadership confidence in the firm’s growth prospects.

