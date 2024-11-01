Finnovate announces revised monthly sponsor contribution to trust account

Finnovate Acquisition (FNVT) announced that, in connection with the Company’s upcoming extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to consider and approve an extension of time for the Company to consummate an initial business combination from November 8, 2024 to May 8, 2025, Finnovate Sponsor, or its designees have agreed to revise their intended contribution to support the Extension, such that they will contribute to the Company as a loan an aggregate of $0.05 for each Class A ordinary share that is not redeemed, for each calendar month until May 8, 2025, or portion thereof, that is needed to complete an initial business combination. For example, if the Company takes until May 8, 2025 to complete its initial business combination, which would represent six calendar months, the Sponsor or its designees would make aggregate Contributions resulting in a redemption amount of approximately $11.91 per unredeemed share, in comparison to the current redemption amount of $ approximately 11.61 per share. Each Contribution will be deposited in the trust account within seven calendar days from the beginning of each Extension Period, and any Contribution is conditioned upon the implementation of the Extension. No Contribution will occur if the Extension is not approved or is not completed. The amount of each Contribution will not bear interest and will be repayable by the Company to the Sponsor or its designees upon consummation of its initial business combination. The Company will have the sole discretion whether to continue extending for additional calendar months until May 8, 2025. If the Company opts not to utilize any remaining portion of the Extension Period, then the Company will liquidate and dissolve promptly in accordance with its Articles, and its Sponsor’s obligation to make additional contributions will terminate. In connection with the above announcement of the Contribution to be made by the Sponsor or its designees if the Extension is approved, the Company is also postponing the Special Meeting from the originally scheduled 10:00 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, November 1, 2024, to 10:00 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. At the Special Meeting, shareholders will be asked to vote on the proposal to extend the date by which the Company must consummate an initial business combination from November 8, 2024 to May 8, 2025, or such earlier date as determined by the Company’s board of directors. As a result of this change, the Special Meeting will now be held at 10:00 a.m., Eastern time, on November 6, 2024, via a live webcast. Also as a result of this change, the deadline for holders of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares issued in the Company’s initial public offering to submit their shares for redemption in connection with the Extension, is being extended to 5:00 p.m., Eastern time, on Monday, November 4, 2024. The Company plans to continue to solicit proxies from shareholders during the period prior to the Special Meeting. Only the holders of the Company’s ordinary shares as of the close of business on October 2, 2024, the record date for the Special Meeting, are entitled to vote at the Special Meeting.

