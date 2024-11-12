FINEOS Corporation Prepares for Future Growth

FINEOS Corporation Holdings Plc Shs Chess Depositary Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:FCL) has released an update.

FINEOS Corporation Holdings Plc, five years after its IPO, is gearing up for future growth, as highlighted by CEO Michael Kelly and his team during a recent investor roadshow. The leadership, including CFO Ian Lynagh and Chief Product Officer Eoin Kirwan, emphasized their readiness to navigate the evolving financial landscape.

