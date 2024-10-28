News & Insights

Stocks

Fineland Living Services Group Appoints New Auditor

October 28, 2024 — 07:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fineland Real Estate Services Group (HK:9978) has released an update.

Fineland Living Services Group Limited has announced a change in auditors, appointing KTC Partners CPA Limited after BDO Limited resigned due to a disagreement over audit fees. The company believes this move will enhance cost-effectiveness and is in the best interest of shareholders. The new appointment is expected to have no material impact on the annual audit process.

For further insights into HK:9978 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.