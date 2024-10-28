Fineland Living Services Group Appoints New Auditor

Fineland Real Estate Services Group (HK:9978) has released an update.

Fineland Living Services Group Limited has announced a change in auditors, appointing KTC Partners CPA Limited after BDO Limited resigned due to a disagreement over audit fees. The company believes this move will enhance cost-effectiveness and is in the best interest of shareholders. The new appointment is expected to have no material impact on the annual audit process.

For further insights into HK:9978 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.