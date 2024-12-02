FinecoBank Exceeds Regulatory MREL Requirements

FinecoBank SpA (IT:FBK) has released an update.

FinecoBank has reported that its MREL indicators significantly exceed the requirements set by the Single Resolution Board and the Bank of Italy, with figures well above the mandatory thresholds to be met by January 2025. This strong position highlights the bank’s robust risk management and strategic advantage in meeting regulatory demands.

