Finding the Best Top-Ranked Stocks to Buy in July

Wall Street used June’s inflation print last week as a sell-the-news event and took profits on overheated big tech stocks. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq have bounced back and held their ground since then as earnings season heats up.

At the same time, the small-cap Russell 2000 has soared as Wall Street prices in the start of Fed rate cuts in September. Increased market breadth is a positive sign for investors.

Plus, even if big tech experiences more near-term selling pressure, the bullish backdrop remains intact.

Today we explore how investors can use a Zacks screen to help find some of the best Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks to buy in July and throughout the second half of 2024.

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks outperform the market in both good and bad times. However, there are over 200 stocks that earn a Zacks Rank #1 at any given time.

Therefore, it’s helpful to understand how to apply filters to the Zacks Rank in order to narrow the list down to a more manageable and tradable set of stocks.

Parameters

Clearly, there are only three items on this screen. But together, these three filters can result in some impressive returns.

• Zacks Rank equal to 1

Starting with a Zacks Rank #1 is often a strong jumping off point because it boasts an average annual return of roughly 24.4% per year since 1988.

• % Change (Q1) Est. over 4 Weeks greater than 0

Positive current quarter estimate revisions over the last four weeks.

• % Broker Rating Change over 4 Week equal to Top # 5

Top 5 stocks with the best average broker rating changes over the last four weeks.

This strategy comes loaded with the Research Wizard and is called bt_sow_filtered zacks rank5. It can be found in the SoW (Screen of the Week) folder.

Here is one of the five stocks that qualified for the Filtered Zacks Rank 5 strategy today…

Spotify Technology ( SPOT )

Spotify kickstarted the paid streaming music industry in 2008, forever changing the way people consume music. Spotify is thriving despite streaming music competition from Apple ( AAPL ) and Amazon ( AMZN ), as users flock to the service for music, podcasts, and audiobooks.

SPOT has doubled its revenue since 2019, posting 16% sales growth in 2023 to reach $14.33 billion. The firm closed last quarter with 615 million monthly active users, up 19% YoY, including 239 million Premium Subscribers, which grew by 14% from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Spotify announced in June that it would raise its prices for the second time in roughly a year to keep up with inflation and boost profits. Zacks estimates call for SPOT to grow its sales by 18% in 2024 and another 15% next year to soar from around $14 billion in FY23 to nearly $20 billion next year.

Spotify is projected to swing from an adjusted loss of -$2.95 a share last year to +$5.02 per share in 2024 and then surge another 44% next year.

SPOT’s adjusted earnings outlook has skyrocketed over the past 12 months, up 723% for FY24 and 215% for FY25. The streaming music firm’s upbeat EPS outlook helps it land its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Spotify shares have soared around 270% off their 2022 lows, including a 58% YTD climb to blow away Apple and Amazon’s 2024 performances. SPOT is facing some selling pressure, trading below its 50-day moving average and at its lowest RSI levels since the market bottom in October 2023.

Spotify trades 11% below its average Zacks price target heading into its Q2 earnings release on Tuesday, July 23. The stock also trades solidly under its all-time highs. SPOT could be due for a break out if it impresses Wall Street next week.

