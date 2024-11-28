Findi Limited Shows Strong Growth and Strategic Expansion

Findi (AU:FND) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Findi Limited reported a solid first half of FY25, with revenue rising to $33.9 million and an EBITDA of $12.9 million, despite incurring a net loss of $3.9 million due to strategic growth initiatives. The company secured significant contracts with State Bank of India and Central Bank of India, and is expanding its FindiPay service, acquiring around 3,000 merchants monthly. With a strong cash position and strategic acquisitions like TCPSL, Findi is poised for growth, enhancing its footprint across India and preparing for a 2026 IPO of its subsidiary TSI India.

For further insights into AU:FND stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.