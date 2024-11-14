Findev Inc. Announces Upcoming Dividends for 2025

Findev Inc (TSE:FDI) has released an update.

Findev Inc. has declared upcoming dividends for its shareholders, with payments scheduled for January and April 2025. This continues the company’s tradition of returning capital to shareholders, with a cumulative total exceeding $7 million since 2016. Findev specializes in providing real estate finance solutions for developers in the Greater Toronto Area.

For further insights into TSE:FDI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.