Findev Inc. Announces Upcoming Dividends for 2025

November 14, 2024 — 07:09 pm EST

Findev Inc (TSE:FDI) has released an update.

Findev Inc. has declared upcoming dividends for its shareholders, with payments scheduled for January and April 2025. This continues the company’s tradition of returning capital to shareholders, with a cumulative total exceeding $7 million since 2016. Findev specializes in providing real estate finance solutions for developers in the Greater Toronto Area.

