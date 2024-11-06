News & Insights

Stocks

Finder Energy Advances Kuda Tasi and Jahal Project

November 06, 2024 — 06:00 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Finder Energy Holdings Limited (AU:FDR) has released an update.

Finder Energy Holdings is making swift progress on the Kuda Tasi and Jahal Oil Development project, aiming to accelerate First Oil production. The company is exploring various development scenarios, including the use of a Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel, to optimize costs and expedite cash flow. Interest from potential partners suggests promising opportunities to enhance project value.

For further insights into AU:FDR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.