Finder Energy Advances Kuda Tasi and Jahal Project

Finder Energy Holdings is making swift progress on the Kuda Tasi and Jahal Oil Development project, aiming to accelerate First Oil production. The company is exploring various development scenarios, including the use of a Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel, to optimize costs and expedite cash flow. Interest from potential partners suggests promising opportunities to enhance project value.

