Finatext Holdings Reports Robust Q2 Revenue Growth

Finatext Holdings Ltd. reported a remarkable 65% year-over-year revenue increase for the second quarter of FY2024, driven by an expansion in its partner network. The company’s adjusted EBITDA margin surpassed expectations, reaching 15%, showcasing robust financial growth and promising future prospects.

