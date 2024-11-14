Finatext Holdings Reports Robust Q2 Revenue Growth

Finatext Holdings Ltd. (JP:4419) has released an update.
Finatext Holdings Ltd. reported a remarkable 65% year-over-year revenue increase for the second quarter of FY2024, driven by an expansion in its partner network. The company’s adjusted EBITDA margin surpassed expectations, reaching 15%, showcasing robust financial growth and promising future prospects.
