Financial Sector Update for 05/31/2024: MET, WU, HSBC, AFBI

Financial stocks advanced in late Friday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) both up 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index increased 0.1%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) climbed 1.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell 1.5% to $67,343, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries dropped 4 basis points to 4.51%.

In economic news, US consumer spending weakened more than expected in April as outlays on goods fell into contraction territory, while inflation held steady at the annual level, government data showed Friday. Personal consumption expenditures growth slowed to 0.2% last month from the downwardly revised 0.7% in March, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said in a report. The latest print fell short of the market consensus for a 0.3% gain, according to a Bloomberg-polled consensus.

In corporate news, MetLife (MET) is pursuing an acquisition of Hayfin Capital Management that may value the London-based direct lender at more than 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion), Bloomberg reported. MetLife shares added 0.6%.

Western Union (WU) and Katapulk said they will offer money transfer services to Cuba from the US on the Katapulk Marketplace. Western Union shares increased 0.5%.

HSBC (HSBC) plans to name a successor to Chief Executive Noel Quinn in the coming weeks with the bank likely to draw a candidate from the company rather than an outsider, the Financial Times reported. HSBC shares added 0.5%.

Affinity Bancshares (AFBI) shares jumped 21% after the company said that Atlanta Postal Credit Union will buy its subsidiary Affinity Bank.

