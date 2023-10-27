Financial Expert Brook Taube on Navigating Tech's Future

When it comes to investing or creating businesses, few skills are more important than being able to recognize trends before they occur. While millions of people and organizations try to do so every day, only a few are able to consistently predict which industries are set to go through truly significant growth periods. One of these people is serial investor and entrepreneur Brook Taube, whose keen eye has earned a reputation for spotting trends long before they make headlines.

Also known for his philanthropic work and strong advocacy for entrepreneurship, Taube’s notoriety comes mainly from the multiple billion-dollar businesses he has built over the years. During this time, Taube has provided funding to over 500 companies, providing him familiarity with multiple industries and valuable insights into their inner workings.

Within the rapidly evolving landscape that is the world of tech, three specific areas have been especially successful at capturing Taube’s attention: neurotechnology, haptics, and Emotion AI. Here is what Taube has to say about them.

Neurotechnology: Unleashing the Human Mind

With technologies like AI shedding light on areas like human cognition, language processing, and creativity, scientists and entrepreneurs alike are becoming increasingly interested in the potential of neurotechnology.

"The convergence of technology and human cognition is a frontier ripe with possibilities," says Taube. “We are approaching the point where our understanding of consciousness will likely be met and surpassed by our ability to shape and augment it through innovative technologies. Not only will this result in the creation of whole industries and applications, but it will also change how we think about ourselves and our roles in the world.”

Haptics: Touching the Future

Most people tend to think of virtual and augmented reality as a purely visual experience, while others opt to think about them from a sci-fi perspective by conjuring devices closer to those of movies like The Matrix. While VR technology is certainly not that close to the latter, underestimating the latest advancements in the industry can be a costly missed opportunity for investors.

“Haptics has quietly emerged as a transformative undercurrent in the world of VR, expanding its capabilities to the sense of touch,” says Taube. “By recreating the sensation of touch, texture, and temperature of remote or non-existent objects through electronic means, Haptics will dramatically change and enhance how we perceive and interact with digital environments. Areas like education, healthcare, and entertainment will forever be changed as this technology advances.”

Emotion AI: Much More Than an Automaton

While experts still disagree on its implications and how intelligent AI actually is, and on whether or when true generative AI will be reached, a new dimension of AI is gaining prominence: Emotion AI.

“AI experts have focused on refining data analysis and decision-making algorithms for most of AI’s history. The result is powerful systems that not only fail to communicate with their users in meaningful ways but are also unable to operate under an ethical framework,” says Taube, who has been keeping a specially close eye on the industry over the past few years. “By adding an emotional dimension to AI models, they will become more empathetic, ethical, and compassionate. We have demonstrated limited, if any, ability to control the advancement of technology over our history. AI will demand constituents from all aspects of society to coalesce around agreed upon boundaries and mechanisms for their implementation as the potentially existential risks surrounding AI are exposed.”

