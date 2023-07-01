Does Meta Have a Chance Against Apple in VR?

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) doesn't release its Vision Pro headset until next year, but it's already staking out a different position in the market than Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). Meta will focus on gaming and social applications, while Apple can go high-end with real productivity use cases. In this video, Travis Hoium covers who has the best chance of winning.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of June 26, 2023. The video was published on June 28, 2023.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Travis Hoium has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

