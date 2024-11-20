News & Insights

Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces December Dividends

November 20, 2024 — 10:46 am EST

Financial 15 Split Corp (TSE:FTN) has released an update.

Financial 15 Split Corp. has announced regular monthly dividends for its Class A and Preferred shares, set to be distributed on December 10, 2024. The company invests in a diverse portfolio of 15 top financial service companies from both Canada and the U.S., including major banks and financial institutions. Since inception, Financial 15 Split Corp. has provided considerable returns to its shareholders.

