News & Insights

Stocks

Finance For Food Expands with Key Acquisition

November 04, 2024 — 03:19 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Finance For Food S.P.A. (IT:FFF) has released an update.

Finance For Food S.p.A. has signed a preliminary agreement to acquire a 51% stake in D&P S.r.l., enhancing its capabilities in the energy and green transition sectors. This strategic move aligns with FFF’s industrial plan to expand through external growth, leveraging D&P’s expertise and client base. The acquisition, valued at €500,000 for the initial share, will be financed with FFF’s own resources.

For further insights into IT:FFF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.