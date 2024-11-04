Finance For Food Expands with Key Acquisition

Finance For Food S.P.A. (IT:FFF) has released an update.

Finance For Food S.p.A. has signed a preliminary agreement to acquire a 51% stake in D&P S.r.l., enhancing its capabilities in the energy and green transition sectors. This strategic move aligns with FFF’s industrial plan to expand through external growth, leveraging D&P’s expertise and client base. The acquisition, valued at €500,000 for the initial share, will be financed with FFF’s own resources.

For further insights into IT:FFF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.