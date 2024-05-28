Filtronic PLC Incentivizes CEO with New Share Options

Filtronic (GB:FTC) has released an update.

Filtronic PLC, a company operating in sectors including aerospace and defense, has granted new share options to CEO Nat Edington under their Employee Share Option Plan 2020. These options, linked to performance criteria such as share price growth and adjusted EBITDA, will vest over three years and are aimed at incentivizing the company’s leadership. The granted options amount to 4,333,333 shares at an exercise price of 17.25 pence each.

