Filo Corp. Announces Major Acquisition Deal

November 08, 2024 — 05:45 pm EST

Filo Mining (TSE:FIL) has released an update.

Filo Corp. has announced a significant transaction with BHP and Lundin Mining, set to bring substantial value to its shareholders. The deal involves the acquisition of all outstanding Filo shares by BHP and Lundin Mining for approximately CAD 4.1 billion, with completion expected in early 2025. Additionally, Filo has successfully resumed its drilling program with all nine rigs operational.

