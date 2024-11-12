News & Insights

Stocks

F.I.L.A. S.p.A. Reports Stable Growth and Future Plans

November 12, 2024 — 11:24 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

F.I.L.A. Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A. (IT:FILA) has released an update.

F.I.L.A. S.p.A. reports stable revenues and a growth in EBITDA for the first nine months of 2024, despite challenges in North and South America. The company confirms its 2024 outlook with anticipated free cash flow to equity between €40-50 million and a strategic focus on efficiency and growth through its partnership with DOMS. This strong performance sets a solid foundation for future financial objectives outlined in its Strategic Plan 2025-2029.

For further insights into IT:FILA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.