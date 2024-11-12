F.I.L.A. S.p.A. Reports Stable Growth and Future Plans

F.I.L.A. Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A. (IT:FILA) has released an update.

F.I.L.A. S.p.A. reports stable revenues and a growth in EBITDA for the first nine months of 2024, despite challenges in North and South America. The company confirms its 2024 outlook with anticipated free cash flow to equity between €40-50 million and a strategic focus on efficiency and growth through its partnership with DOMS. This strong performance sets a solid foundation for future financial objectives outlined in its Strategic Plan 2025-2029.

