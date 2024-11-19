F.I.L.A. Announces Revised Report for Shareholders’ Meeting

F.I.L.A. Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A. (IT:FILA) has released an update.

F.I.L.A. Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A., a leading Italian industrial company listed on the Euronext STAR segment, announces the availability of a revised explanatory report for its upcoming Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting. The company, known for its strong global presence in creative tools, continues to expand through strategic acquisitions and innovation, supporting educational and cultural projects worldwide.

