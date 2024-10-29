News & Insights

Figtree Holdings to Update Board Amid Global Expansion

October 29, 2024 — 06:43 am EDT

Figtree Holdings Ltd. (SG:5F4) has released an update.

Figtree Holdings Limited is reviewing its Board and committee composition, with updates expected by November 15, 2024. Founded in 2009, the company specializes in real estate solutions and has a strong presence in China, while exploring opportunities in Australia. It is listed on the SGX Catalist and continues to expand its portfolio across residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

