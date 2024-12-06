Fifth Third Unveils Expansion Strategy to Open More Than 200 Branches

Fifth Third Bancorp FITB announced a significant expansion plan to open more than 200 retail branches in the next four years, with a focus on fast-growing Southeast markets. This was announced by the company's chief operating officer Jamie Leonard at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference on Nov. 8.

With this expansion strategy, FITB intends to enhance its customer experience through a combination of digital and physical infrastructure, fostering deeper banking relationships and driving sustainable growth.



FITB’s Expansion Efforts Driven by Digital Tools, Disciplined Approach

Fifth Third uses a suite of proprietary technology to guide its expansion and strategically place locations where clients want and need them. The bank created a Market Strength Index to identify new cities for its network and a geospatial heatmap to pinpoint potential branch sites in prioritized cities. The company deploys an economical and disciplined approach to connect data to build better relationships between customers and branches.

Director of Distribution Strategy & Retail Analytics at Fifth Third, James Anthos stated, "We apply trillions of calculations from thousands of data points – including anonymized cell phone data showing the retail destinations people frequent most in a particular area.” "We are disciplined in targeting the sites we want, and our experience building ‘de novos’ means we can move quickly to lock down sites. In one market we decided to enter, within six months, we had over 75% of our targeted sites under contract and the rest were under initial negotiations," he added.

FITB’s Southeast Expansion Plans

Fifth Third currently operates nearly 1,100 branches, the majority of which are located in the Midwest. In 2017 the bank started strategically expanding in the Southeast regions to capitalize on the demographic shifts that gained momentum during the pandemic.

The company intends to open 50 or more branches a year in key Southeast regions by 2028, doubling its investment pace. In addition to entering 11 additional Metropolitan Statistical Areas, including two new markets in Alabama, the Bank will finish building up its current markets.

Fifth Third anticipates having roughly 50% of its branches in the Midwest and 50% in the Southeast by the end of 2028.

On Fifth Third’s accelerated expansion strategy, COO Jamie Leonard remarked, "We are laser-focused on providing a differentiated experience that meets our customers’ needs, and creates deep, long-lasting relationships. Through our expansion strategy, we’re excited to welcome new customers with a banking experience that is truly a Fifth Third Better."



Our Take on Fifth Third’s Expansion Strategy

With its focus on the Southeast region, Fifth Third’s expansion strategy is a well-thought-out move that is expected to generate significant long-term benefits, including a potential increase in market share and revenues. The innovative strategy Fifth Third is taking in selecting locations and designing branches through data analytics is likely to help it stand out from rivals. The bank's strategic investment in new branches and its push into new markets indicates a broader demographic shift to tap into new business opportunities. However, the company’s expansion move requires significant investment, which might impact its financials in the near term.



Fifth Third’s Price Performance and Zacks Rank

FITB’s shares have risen 33.4% in the past six months compared with 35.2% growth for the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

At present, FITB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Similar Steps Taken by Other Finance Companies

In November 2024, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. PNC announced plans to increase its branch investment by $500 million to open more than 100 additional branches and renovate 200 existing locations across the United States. This was followed by the bank’s announcement in February 2024 to invest $1 billion to open more than 100 branches and renovate more than 1,200 existing locations by 2028.

The increased investment brings PNC’s total investment to nearly $1.5 billion to open more than 200 new branches across 12 U.S. cities and renovate 1,400 existing locations in the next five years.

In September 2024, Bank of America BAC announced plans to open more than 165 new financial centers by 2026-end, with nearly 40 branches set to open in 2024.

This move aligns with BAC's commitment to broaden its retail presence and offer enhanced in-person services. The latest openings include Bank of America's first financial center in Louisville, KY, with plans to establish four additional centers by 2025.

