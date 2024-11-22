Fifth Third price target raised to $52 from $43 at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Fifth Third (FITB) to $52 from $43 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after revising the firm’s estimates for an updated capital markets outlook and a more conservative expense outlook. While the firm thinks Fifth Third remains well positioned in the current environment, it believes this is priced into the shares.

