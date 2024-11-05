News & Insights

Fiera Milano Launches Employee Share Ownership Plan

November 05, 2024 — 01:50 pm EST

Fiera Milano Spa (IT:FM) has released an update.

Fiera Milano S.p.A. has approved a new remuneration policy and a widespread share ownership plan aimed at enhancing employee engagement and aligning their interests with corporate goals. The 2024-2027 Widespread Share Ownership Plan will offer free shares to permanent employees upon meeting certain performance criteria, as part of the company’s strategic focus on human capital development. This initiative reflects Fiera Milano’s commitment to fostering a sense of belonging and promoting sustainable value creation.

