Fiera Capital Corp. Profit Falls In Q1

(RTTNews) - Fiera Capital Corp. (FSZ.TO) announced earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$2.83 million, or C$0.03 per share. This compares with C$21.78 million, or C$0.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Fiera Capital Corp. reported adjusted earnings of C$23.53 million or C$0.21 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.9% to C$153.31 million from C$162.87 million last year.

Fiera Capital Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$2.83 Mln. vs. C$21.78 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.03 vs. C$0.17 last year. -Revenue: C$153.31 Mln vs. C$162.87 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.