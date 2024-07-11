Fielmann H1 Earnings, Sales Climb; Sees Margin Growth In FY24, FY25

(RTTNews) - Fielmann Group AG (FLMNF.PK), a German eyewear company, on Thursday announced preliminary first-half results, expecting earnings before taxes or EBT of about 125 million euros, up 16 percent from previous year's 108 million euros.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA would be up about 14 percent to around 235 million euros to 240 million euros, from last year's 208 million euros. The corresponding EBITDA margin would be about 21.6 percent, higher than previous year's 21.2 percent.

The company said the development was driven by European business where EBITDA margin was increased by around 2 percentage points to around 23 percent.

Fielmann generated consolidated sales of around 1.1 billion euros in the first half, a 12 percent increase over previous year's 971 million euros.

Strong sales growth was recorded across all major markets despite weak consumer sentiment in Europe.

Looking ahead for the full year 2024, Fielmann expects consolidated sales of 2.3 billion euros, up 15 percent over last year. At Group level, including Fielmann USA, the company projects an increased EBITDA margin in 2024 compared to previous year when adjusting for transaction and integration costs.

Group EBT margin is set to increase both in 2024 and 2025.

For European markets, the company expects to reach an EBITDA margin of about 23 percent in 2024 and confirmed Vision 2025 goal of 25 percent in 2025.

Fielmann USA is starting at a lower profitability base but will significantly improve its EBITDA margin in 2024 and 2025.

In 2025, EBITDA margin is cted to reach about 24 percent at Group level when including the newly acquired US businesses.

