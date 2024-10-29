Fidia S.p.A. Releases Semi-Annual Financial Report

Fidia Spa (IT:FDA) has released an update.

Fidia S.p.A., a leader in high-performance milling systems for the automotive and aerospace sectors, has released its Consolidated Semi-Annual Financial Report as of June 30, 2024. The report, approved by the Board of Directors, is accessible to the public on their website and other platforms. Fidia, with over 50 years in the industry, continues to offer comprehensive milling solutions worldwide.

