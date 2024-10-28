News & Insights

Fidia S.p.A. Expands Share Capital with Bond Conversion

October 28, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Fidia Spa (IT:FDA) has released an update.

Fidia S.p.A., a leader in integrated milling systems, has issued 714,285 new shares following GGHL’s request to convert 5 bonds at a rate of €0.07 per share. This transaction adjusted the company’s share capital to €13,573,000, with 350 bonds remaining for potential subscription. Fidia’s strategic moves continue to shape its position in the high-performance milling systems industry.

