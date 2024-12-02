News & Insights

Fidia S.p.A. Completes Restructuring, Eyes Future Growth

December 02, 2024 — 03:19 pm EST

Fidia Spa (IT:FDA) has released an update.

Fidia S.p.A., a leader in numerical control technology, has successfully completed its restructuring plan, as confirmed by the Court of Ivrea. This milestone allows Fidia to enter a new phase of growth with strong support from investors, positioning the company for a successful 2025. The company’s focus on new product development and increasing order recovery signals a promising alignment with its updated industrial plan.

