Fidelity National Info Appoints New Chief Accounting Officer

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. is transitioning leadership within its accounting department as Christopher A. Thompson steps down from his role to become an advisor, with Alexandra Brooks stepping in as Executive Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer. Brooks brings extensive experience from her tenure at Hertz Global Holdings and other major firms. Her compensation package includes a substantial base salary, performance-based incentives, and long-term equity awards, reflecting her critical role in steering the company’s financial strategies.

