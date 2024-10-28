News & Insights

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC Buys Back Shares

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (GB:FJV) has released an update.

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has repurchased 36,972 of its own shares at an average price of 152.610 GBp per share as part of its treasury stock strategy. This transaction affects the company’s issued share capital, now totaling 136,161,695 shares with 19,061,026 held in treasury, impacting the total voting rights available. Such maneuvers can influence market perceptions and shareholder decisions, reflecting the company’s ongoing financial strategies.

