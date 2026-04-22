Fidelity D&D Bancorp Inc Bottom Line Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Fidelity D&D Bancorp Inc (FDBC) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $7.46 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $5.99 million, or $1.03 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.6% to $30.46 million from $28.31 million last year.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.46 Mln. vs. $5.99 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.28 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue: $30.46 Mln vs. $28.31 Mln last year.

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