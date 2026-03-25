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FGBI Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/27/26

March 25, 2026 — 10:40 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/27/26, First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: FGBI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.01, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of FGBI's recent stock price of $8.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%.

FGBI+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FGBI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.47% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FGBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, FGBI's low point in its 52 week range is $4.31 per share, with $10.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.47.

Project your dividend income with confidence: Income Calendar tracks your income portfolio like a personal assistant.

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to FGBI, which trades under the symbol FGBIP — more info ».

In Wednesday trading, First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. shares are currently up about 3.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Technology Dividend Stock List
 Institutional Holders of SVM
 Metals Channel

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Technology Dividend Stock List-> Institutional Holders of SVM-> Metals Channel-> More articles by this source->

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