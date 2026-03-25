FGBI Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/27/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/27/26, First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: FGBI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.01, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of FGBI's recent stock price of $8.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FGBI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.47% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FGBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FGBI's low point in its 52 week range is $4.31 per share, with $10.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.47.

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to FGBI, which trades under the symbol FGBIP — more info ».

In Wednesday trading, First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. shares are currently up about 3.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.