FFLC Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FFLC

In trading on Monday, shares of the FFLC ETF (Symbol: FFLC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.06, changing hands as high as $52.12 per share. FFLC shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FFLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FFLC's low point in its 52 week range is $37.32 per share, with $55.4557 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.08.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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