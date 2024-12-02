Fevertree Drinks Sees Shift in Voting Rights

Fevertree Drinks (GB:FEVR) has released an update.

Fevertree Drinks PLC has experienced a change in its voting rights as The Capital Group Companies, Inc. reduced its stake from 5.02% to 4.81%. This adjustment reflects a slight decrease in voting power, which may influence investor sentiment and stock performance. The move is part of routine adjustments by investment management firms to optimize their portfolios.

