Fervi S.p.A. Announces Revenue Drop and Share Buyback

October 24, 2024 — 10:19 am EDT

Fervi SpA (IT:FVI) has released an update.

Fervi S.p.A., listed on Euronext Growth Milan, saw a 2.4% drop in revenue to 40.7 million Euros as of September 30, 2024, due to a slowdown in industrial activity. The company also announced a share buyback program aimed at supporting stock liquidity and strategic operations. Despite challenges, Fervi is focused on maximizing results and developing its Italian and German offices.

