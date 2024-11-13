Ferrovial Sells AGS Stake in Strategic Move

Ferrovial (ES:FER) has released an update.
Ferrovial has announced the sale of its 50% stake in AGS Airports Holdings Limited, which operates airports in Aberdeen, Glasgow, and Southampton, to Avialliance UK Limited. The deal, valuing 100% of AGS at 900 million pounds, is expected to close in early 2025, pending regulatory approvals, with Ferrovial anticipating a capital gain of approximately 290 million euros. This strategic move is part of Ferrovial’s asset rotation plan, potentially impacting its financials and market position.
