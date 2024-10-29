Ferrovial Announces Strong Growth and Record Profits

Ferrovial (ES:FER) has released an update.

Ferrovial reported a robust 50% increase in adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2024, driven by strong performance across all business areas and strategic divestments. The company’s infrastructure assets, particularly in North America, contributed significantly to revenue growth and higher dividends. Additionally, construction profitability is on track, and the airports division saw record passenger numbers, underscoring Ferrovial’s solid financial position and future growth potential.

